Grandson drowns while fly fishing with grandfather in Orleans County

ORLEANS COUNTY, N.Y. (WIVB)–The Orleans County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a drowning in the Town of Yates.

A call came into the 911 center at 1:44 p.m. that a man drowned in Johnson Creek.

Officials say it appears a grandfather and his grandson were fly fishing in the creek when the two got separated. After several minutes the grandfather went to look for his grandson.

The grandson could not be revived after being located in the water.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, the water was six feet deep in the center of the creek and was very muddy.

Authorities are not releasing the names at this time, and the investigation into the matter continues.