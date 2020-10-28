Health departments warn of potential COVID-19 exposure at Orleans County wedding

TOWN OF CLARENDON, N.Y. (WIVB) — Health officials in Orleans and Genesee counties are warning attendees of a recent wedding that they may have been exposed to COVID-19.

The wedding took place on Saturday, October 17. It was at a private property on Acton Rd.

“A significant number of known close contacts have been identified through contact tracing and have been placed under mandatory quarantine or isolation,” Paul Pettit, public health director for the Genesee and Orleans County health departments. “However, there are individuals that attended the wedding that were not part of the original guest list and those contacts may not be aware they

may have been exposed to the virus.”

Anyone who attended the wedding should monitor themselves for symptoms of COVID-19 through this Saturday.

Symptoms include:

Fever or chills

Cough

Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing

Fatigue

Muscle or body aches

Headache

New loss of taste or smell

Sore throat

Congestion or runny nose

Nausea or vomiting

Diarrhea

Those who develop symptoms should contact their doctor and self-isolate until they receive their test results.

Testing sites can be found here.

