Health officials announce two new confirmed cases in Genesee Couty, one new case in Orleans County

ORLEANS COUNTY, N.Y. (WIVB)–The Orleans County Health Department announced two Genesee County residents and one Orleans County resident tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the total to four in Genesee and four in Orleans.

Public Health Director for both counties, Paul Pettit, says each county has 61 negative COVID-19 test results.

According to Pettit, one individual is over the age of 65, and one is under the age of 65, both living in central Genesee County.

The individual in Orleans County lives in the central part of the county and is under the age of 65.

Officials tell News 4 the Genesee County individuals are in the hospital under mandatory isolation.

As for the individual in Orleans County, they are in mandatory isolation at home in a nearby county.

“As of this time, individuals who have had close contact with the positive cases have been notified by the County Health Department and have been placed under mandatory quarantine,” Pettit said.