Man charged in Albion shooting, victim charged in shots fired incident

ALBION, N.Y. (WIVB) — A shooting in Albion has led to charges against two men, including one who police say is the victim.

The shooting happened on August 14.

Police say 22-year-old Prince Wilson of Albion is charged with attempted murder and aggravated criminal possession of a weapon on top of other charges.

The victim is identified as 23-year-old Jonathan Jimenez of Holley.

Police charged him because they say Jimenez is responsible for a shots fired incident in the same area of Albion a few days earlier. Both men are in the Orleans County Jail tonight.

