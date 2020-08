TOWN OF BARRE, N.Y. (WIVB) — One man in Orleans County woke up to a bizarre surprise in his fields.

Kirk Mathes found a safe on his property earlier this week. The Town of Barre posted pictures of it on Facebook.

The safe was left with a note attached to it, which read “If you can open this, you can have what’s inside.”

No one knows how the safe got there, but it’s since been removed.