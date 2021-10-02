Niagara County man dies after SUV crash in Medina

MEDINA, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Niagara County man is dead after crashing his SUV into a tree in Medina Saturday morning, according to the Village of Medina Police Department.

Emergency crews responded to 1025 South Main Street at 1:52 a.m. to find an SUV with big damage to its front end. The man, who’s in his thirties, was removed from the vehicle and found to have no pulse. Emergency crews tried to revive him but he was ultimately pronounced dead at the scene.

Medina Police said it appears the man was headed north on S. Main Street when the vehicle hit the curb and went off the road into a tree.

The driver’s name is being withheld at this time.