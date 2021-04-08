Orleans County CCE gets more than $12,000 from NYS

FILE – In this Aug. 26, 2020 file photo, a farmer discs over a corn field on at a farm north of Woodward, Iowa. (Bryon Houlgrave/The Des Moines Register via AP File)

ALBION, N.Y. (WIVB) — As part of an effort to strengthen the Genesee Valley’s agriculture industry, the Cornell Cooperative Extension (CCE) of Orleans County is getting some help from the state.

The New York State Department of Agriculture and Markets made the announcement on Thursday morning. They say the CCE will receive $12,862.

“This project will increase the capacity for youth to engage in agriculture and the food system in a meaningful and economically successful way that encourages engagement in agricultural careers and increases community connection to the food system.” NYS Department of Agriculture and Markets

Robert Batt, the executive director of the Orleans County CCE says “This funding will allow Orleans CCE to support youth producing food to make community impact through donations and further learn about careers and entrepreneurship in agriculture.”

According to Batt, several young people participated in the process of applying for funding. He says they’re “already excited, eager to get to work, and grateful for the opportunity.”

More than $150,000 will be dispersed throughout the Finger Lakes region.

“There is a strong focus on agricultural education and training for new or young farmers in our BIPOC communities, which will help provide new opportunities and career paths in agriculture. The investments in all of the projects, while geographically located in the Genesee Valley, will positively impact agriculture statewide. I thank the GVRMA for their partnership in advancing this important program.” State Agriculture Commissioner Richard Ball