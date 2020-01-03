Breaking News
Man who lit ex on fire outside Tim Hortons sentenced to 25 years in prison

Orleans County man arrested following report of shots fired at sports bar

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ALBION, N.Y. (WIVB) — An Albion man is facing a slew of charges following a shots fired incident at a sports bar in Orleans County.

Just after 11:30 p.m., New York State Troopers responded to a report of shots fired from a vehicle at Roadies Pizzeria and Sports Bar on Oak Orchard Rd. in Carlton.

Responding deputies stopped a vehicle being driven by 52-year-old Scott Foley — the vehicle’s only occupant.

Deputies came to the conclusion that Foley was intoxicated after he failed field sobriety tests.

Foley was taken into custody and charged with the following crimes — criminal possession of a weapon, criminal possession of an assault weapon, criminal possession of a weapon – ammunition feeding device, reckless endangerment, DWI and harassment.

The weapon Foley used to fire at the restaurant, a Stag Arms rifle, was recovered at the scene.

No restaurant patrons were injured.

Following his arraignment, Foley was remanded to the Orleans County Jail on $100,000 bail.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss