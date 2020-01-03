Orleans County man arrested following report of shots fired at sports bar

ALBION, N.Y. (WIVB) — An Albion man is facing a slew of charges following a shots fired incident at a sports bar in Orleans County.

Just after 11:30 p.m., New York State Troopers responded to a report of shots fired from a vehicle at Roadies Pizzeria and Sports Bar on Oak Orchard Rd. in Carlton.

Responding deputies stopped a vehicle being driven by 52-year-old Scott Foley — the vehicle’s only occupant.

Deputies came to the conclusion that Foley was intoxicated after he failed field sobriety tests.

Foley was taken into custody and charged with the following crimes — criminal possession of a weapon, criminal possession of an assault weapon, criminal possession of a weapon – ammunition feeding device, reckless endangerment, DWI and harassment.

The weapon Foley used to fire at the restaurant, a Stag Arms rifle, was recovered at the scene.

No restaurant patrons were injured.

Following his arraignment, Foley was remanded to the Orleans County Jail on $100,000 bail.