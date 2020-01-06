Orleans County man drowns while fly fishing with grandfather

TOWN OF YATES, N.Y. (WIVB) — A local college senior died while fly fishing in Orleans County.

Kent resident Jared Fearby was a conservation biology student at SUNY College of Environmental Science and Forestry (SUNY-ESF).

On Saturday, SUNY-ESF posted the news of Fearby’s death on Twitter, saying “Jared died while doing something he loved, fly fishing with his grandfather.”

We are sad to inform the ESF community about the death of Jared Fearby, a senior conservation biology student. Jared died while doing something he loved, fly fishing with his grandfather. We extend our condolences to Jared's family and friends during this difficult time. pic.twitter.com/jv9Ubuy3iC — SUNY-ESF (@sunyesf) January 4, 2020

WSYR reports that deputies said the two were fly fishing on Friday afternoon when the they became separated.

They added that Fearby’s grandfather looked for him after several minutes, and eventually found him in the water. He could not be revived.

The Orleans County Sheriff’s Office says the scene was very muddy, and that in the center of the creek, the water was six feet deep.