Orleans County man gets 60 days in jail for causing carbon monoxide-induced deaths

KENDALL, N.Y. (WIVB) — An Orleans County man who pleaded guilty to causing the carbon monoxide-induced deaths of a mother and son has learned his fate.

David Wiley, Jr., was charged with criminally negligent homicide and reckless endangerment following last April’s incident in Kendall.

Wiley was the caretaker of the home that Joan Gilman and her son lived in.

He left a generator running inside a closed garage for nearly 20 hours.

Wiley was sentenced to 60 days in jail and three years of probation.