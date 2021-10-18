Orleans County woman dies in collision with tractor-trailer

TOWN OF GAINES, N.Y. (WIVB) — An Orleans County woman was killed in a crash involving a tractor-trailer this past Friday morning.

New York State police say a southbound Jeep Liberty being driven by Cristal Nunez-Rexach, 33, went past a stop sign on Kenyonville Road in the Town of Gaines.

Shortly before 10:30 a.m., when this occurred, a westbound tractor-trailer on Ridge Road collided with the Jeep at the intersection.

According to police, a third vehicle tried to avoid the crash, but struck a culvert.

Nunez-Rexach, a Lyndonville resident, was pronounced dead at the scene. The tractor-trailer driver was flown to Strong Memorial Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The investigation into this crash is ongoing.

