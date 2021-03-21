Rochester man piloting skydiving expedition makes emergency landing in Orleans County

BARRE, N.Y. (WIVB) — A single-prop Cessna airplane made an emergency landing in a cornfield in Orleans County Sunday afternoon, according to the Orleans County Sheriff.

Pilot Eloy Vague-Spaude had let two skydivers in the plane jump and while he was circling back to Orleans County’s Pine Hill Airport he ran out of fuel, the Sheriff said.

Vague-Spaude of Rochester and his 1962 Cessna 182F Single Prop airplane were found around 1,500 feet away from Bragg Schoolhouse Road after making an emergency landing in the Town of Barre.

The sheriff says Buffalo Niagara International Airport’s control tower contacted Orleans County 911 to report a plane had gone down about two miles east of the county’s Pine Hill Airport.

Officials say Vague-Spaude and the Cessna were not harmed.

We’re told a crew from the Pine Hill Airport fueled up the plane and Vague-Spaude was able to take off from Bragg Schoolhouse Road.

The Orleans County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the incident.