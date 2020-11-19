Sen. Schumer calls for free COVID-19 testing sites in Orleans County

MEDINA, N.Y. (WIVB) — Sen. Charles Schumer came to Medina on Thursday morning to discuss the need for free COVID-19 testing sites in Orleans County.

Speaking from Medina Memorial Hospital, Schumer said the lack of free testing sites in the area forces people to travel to Buffalo or Rochester to get tested.

“Right now, Orleans County residents have extremely limited access to COVID testing, and often they need to travel to Buffalo or Rochester to get tested, which is unacceptable, inaccessible, and could wreak havoc on the health and safety of the community if COVID rates continue to climb,” Schumer said.

This past Thursday, 30 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Orleans County — the highest daily number of new infections since May, when the county had 23 cases in a single day.

Since March, Orleans County has had 529 positive cases.

The positivity rate in the county is going up, according to recent tests. On Tuesday, the seven-day average was 5.9 percent. To compare, it was 0.6 percent on October 1 and 1.6 percent on October 16.

Since the end of October, the number of people in Finger Lakes region hospitals has roughly doubled, Schumer’s office says.

According to Schumer, the Department of Health and Human Services is sitting on $9 billion in testing and tracing funds.

In a news release, Schumer’s office said “upstate New York alone will need millions of dollars to conduct sufficient rapid testing and tracing programs.”

The possibility and fear of a second wave of COVID-19 has prompted the Senator to fight for the release of those federal funds.

“In Orleans County where we had a testing demand of about 300 people per day, even before the latest infection level rise, we need additional testing – including free and rapid testing – available locally in our county,” Paul Pettit, the public heath director for Genesee and Orleans counties, says.

County officials say they’ll need at least seven or eight rapid test machines and thousands of test kits at minimum. Currently they just have two machines and 700 rapid test kits.