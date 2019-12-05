“The Polar Express” travels to Medina

MEDINA, N.Y. (WIVB) “The Polar Express” has traveled to Medina Railroad Museum for the holiday season. “The experience they can expect is nothing short of magical,” said Excursion Conductor, Brody George.

Each weekend, nearly 2000 passengers come for the hour, round trip experience to the North Pole and back!

“Every year we strive to have more and more decorations make it festive and it brings something to bring people back and we try to have the holiday spirit here in our service,”said George.

During their ride, passengers are served hot chocolate and cookies while singing and dancing to music from the movie. They will also be read the book.

“The kids are always ecstatic to see the conductor, the chefs. but what really makes them happy is when Santa comes on to the train,” said George.

Just like the movie, Santa gives each child a silver bell, helping kids to believe in the magic of Christmas.

Santa rides back with passengers to the station — where you can take a family photo with him on his sleigh.

Tickets range from $31-$51. Children under 2-years-old ride free.

The next three weekends there are numerous rides available. You can book your ticket here.