Third Albion student pleads guilty following credible threats against school

ALBION, N.Y. (WIVB) — The third of three Albion students charged with making threats against their classmates has pleaded guilty.

The unnamed student admitted to conspiracy.

This past November, the three students made credible threats, with Albion Police Chief Roland Nenni calling their plot against a specific target at Albion Middle School “a plan of violence.”

Since then, the students have been prohibited from the school district.

Until their sentencing on Feb. 25, the students are under probation supervision.

