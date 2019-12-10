Three people arrested on numerous drug charges in Orleans County

MEDINA, N.Y. (WIVB)–Multiple agencies, including the Orleans County Major Felony Crime Task Force, executed a search warrant at 107 South Ave. in the Village of Medina on Tuesday, as part of an investigation into the sale and distribution of crack cocaine.

Two individuals were arrested on numerous drug charges and a third person related to the investigation, was found at a different location by Medina Police, and arrested on drug charges.

Police seized over an ounce of crack cocaine packaged for sale, $874 in cash, a loaded 380 semi-auto handgun with defaced serial numbers, a stun gun, numerous packages of synthetic marijuana, scales, packaging, and other drug paraphernalia.

40-year-old Brandon Askew of 107 South Ave. in Medina is charged with two counts of criminal sale of a controlled substance, four counts of criminal possession of a controlled substance, and one count of criminal possession of a weapon.

48-year-old Lisa Mailman, also of 107 South Ave. in Medina, is charged with two counts of criminal possession of a controlled substance.

Askew and Mailman were arraigned in Town of Shelby Court. Askew was sent to Orleans County Jail on $100,000 cash or bond and Mailman was sent to Orleans County Jail on $20,000 cash or bond.

Both will return to court on December 13 at 10 a.m.

Matthew Parker, 30, of no known address, was charged with two counts of criminal sale of a controlled substance and two counts of criminal possession of a controlled substance.

He was also arraigned in Town of Shelby Court and remains in the Orleans County Jail without bail due to his previous criminal history. Parker is set to return to court on December 13 at 10 a.m. as well.

Officials continue to investigate the matter and further arrests, and charges are pending.