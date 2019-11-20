“What are you doing to make these kids feel safe?”: Albion officials hold meeting on recent school threat

ALBION, N.Y. (WIVB)–Law enforcement and school officials held a meeting regarding a recent threat at Albion Middle School.

Tonight’s meeting comes more than a week after three Albion Middle School students were arrested and charged with a felony conspiracy to commit murder for what police are calling a “credible threat” to attack their school using guns and explosives.

#HappeningNow: officials with the Albion Central School District and local law enforcement are holding a meeting to discuss the recent threats made at the middle school which has led to three students’ suspensions. @news4buffalo pic.twitter.com/kcUNTotZyG — Marlee Tuskes (@MarleeTuskesTV) November 20, 2019

Officials talked with parents first hand about the incident and what’s happened since the threats were discovered and reported by a fellow student.

Albion Police Chief Roland Nenni says the three students posted about their plans on an app called Discord.

He says they were still in the early stages, not yet “operational,” and while two students were specifically named as targets by the three suspects, it’s believed the plan was to attack the entire school.

“Many times we see these things across the country after a tragedy has struck. When we started gathering this information about how some of these people have done these horrific things across the country, we learn about this after the fact. So I’m very very happy and very pleased that we were able to get the information we got. This investigation went really smooth,” Nenni added.

Law enforcement is not naming the three arrested because of their age.

They were arraigned in family court last week where a judge placed them on several restrictions, including 24/7 monitoring, banning from school property, and no access to cell phones.

At this time Nenni says the investigation is still active, however there is no threat to the community’s safety.

While he says he’s thankful someone came forward and prevented what could have been a horrible tragedy, many parents say they’re wondering how the district will keep their children safe.

“What are you doing to make these kids feel safe? There are kids who are not paying attention to their teacher because they’re watching to door for who’s going to come in. I know we can’t predict it. Thank god a child spoke up and saved the schools life.”

Officials say there have been two additional threats since the original incident, however those were found to not be credible.

School officials wouldn’t say whether the students would eventually be expelled, only that they’ll remain suspended while this continues through the court.

They also discussed creating focus groups moving forward that would involve teachers, parents and students in order to prevent something like this from happening again.