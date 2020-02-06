Winter Storm Warning issued for Orleans County this evening

ORLEANS COUNTY (WIVB)–A Winter Storm Warning for Orleans County is in effect from 6 p.m. Thursday to 6 a.m. Saturday.

The National Weather Service says mixed precipitation through the early overnight hours, then changing to heavy snow is expected.

Wind gusts could reach as high as 40 mph, with snow accumulations totaling 7-14 inches and ice accumulations of a few hundredths of an inch, later tonight and Friday.

Areas of blowing snow could reduce visibility significantly and make travel very difficult later tonight and Friday as well, the NWS says.

Possible hazardous conditions will impact this evening’s commute and morning and evening commute on Friday.