Outdoor enthusiasts hit the slopes at Kissing Bridge

GLENWOOD, N.Y. (WIVB) — The fun extended to the slopes at Kissing Bridge Friday night with skiers and snowboarders turning out under the lights.
KB re-opened for the season Thursday afternoon.
We spoke to a few people who jumped at the chance to get on the mountain.
“We love KB, we grew up here. It’s like our backyard, we have to be here,” said Shawna Decker.
“After being in the city and shoveling 15 inches of snow, it’s time to play in it,” added Harvey Miles.
If you want to head to Kissing Bridge this weekend, it opens at 10 a.m. in the morning.
Season pass holders can hit the slopes a little earlier at 8 a.m. on the weekends.
