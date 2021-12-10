Outer Harbor events center moving forward

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — New York State’s plan to build an events center at the Outer Harbor is taking a big step forward.

A judge is rejecting a lawsuit by environmentalists who tried to prevent the project from happening. The lawsuit claimed the center will take away from the calm natural surroundings of the Outer Harbor. The state signed off on the $13 million project in October and held a groundbreaking ceremony last month, so work is already underway.

The amphitheater is set to open in 2023 and will hold around 8,000 people.