Over $250,000 raised at Making Strides Against Breast Cancer walk

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Even in the rain, Western New Yorkers show up for a good cause.

Thousands of people laced up their sneakers and hit the pavement on Saturday morning in the American Cancer Society’s annual “Making Strides Against Breast Cancer” walk at the Outer Harbor.

Survivors, caregivers, volunteers and community members all came together, dressed in pink, to raise money for breast cancer research and programs.

Organizers tell News 4 that it’s heartwarming to see the 3,000 walkers that stopped by to support the cause.

“The community always comes out in such an inspiring way, even in the rain like today, in our lovely Western New York type of weather,” American Cancer Society Associate Director of Development Chris Falzarano said. “It’s always so inspiring to see how this community comes together to support this cause.”

The American Cancer Society says that over $250,000 was raised from Saturday’s event.