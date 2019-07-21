Overnight crash on the Kensington Expressway ends in an arrest.

Buffalo police have arrested an individual and charged him with DWI in connection with an overnight incident on the Kensington Expressway.

An official said police arrested 27 year old Brandon Torrence of Buffalo for driving the wrong way on the 33 near Oak Street at 2:15 am when he struck another vehicle the fled the scene.

Officers stopped Torrence a short time later on Fillmore Avenue and charged him with DWI, leaving the scene of an injury accident and other charges.

Officials say the driver of the other vehicle that was struck on the 33 was transported to ECMC and treated for non-life threatening injuries.