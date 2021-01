KENMORE, TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB)– A parking ban in the Town of Tonawanda is in effect and a ban in Kenmore takes effect tomorrow.

In the Town of Tonawanda, the overnight winter parking is now in effect.

Officials say the ban prohibits you from parking on streets between 2 a.m. to 6 a.m.

And in Kenmore, the overnight parking ban goes into effect on January 2.

You will not be allowed to park on the streets from 2 a.m. to 6 a.m. there as well.