Overnight wrong-way crash on Route 33 results in fatality, responding officers injured as well

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A collision on Route 33 Friday morning around 1 a.m. resulted in the death of a male driver and injuries to three others.

According to police, the driver was traveling eastbound in the westbound lane in a Jeep and was possibly speeding, when he collided head-on with a Honda Pilot driven by a 54-year-old woman from Getzville. The woman was transported to ECMC for treatment of multiple non-life threatening injuries.

Additionally, while police were on the scene of the accident to divert traffic, a patrol vehicle with two officers inside was struck by a car. Both officers were also transported to ECMC for treatment of various non-life threatening injuries.

The driver of the Jeep was declared dead at the scene and authorities are still attempting to identify him. The incident happened near the Suffolk Street exit.

Both incidents remain under investigation.