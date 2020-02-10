Owner of Buffalo Cake Pops joins News 4 with last minute Valentine’s Day ideas

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)– Valentine’s Day is just a few days away and if you still need help to find last-minute gifts for your sweethearts, we’ve got you covered.
Owner of Buffalo Cake Pops Rosalie Caruso joined us on News 4 at 4:30 with some ideas.
by: News 4 StaffPosted: / Updated:
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)– Valentine’s Day is just a few days away and if you still need help to find last-minute gifts for your sweethearts, we’ve got you covered.
Owner of Buffalo Cake Pops Rosalie Caruso joined us on News 4 at 4:30 with some ideas.