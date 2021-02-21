Owner of local event ticketing company ready to get back to business as NYS allows limited venue reopening

(WIVB)– New York takes another step forward in reopening this week.

Venues big enough to hold 10,000 people or more can reopen to a limited audience starting Tuesday.

Capacity is limited to 10%, the state department of health has to approve reopening plans, and ticket holders must test negative for coronavirus via a PCR test within three days of the event.

Nick Giamusso of viptix.com, a locally owned ticketing company says it’s been brutal.

He’s skeptical that people will be as willing to take tests as they were for the Bills’ playoff run.

He wants to get back to business.

“Our sales have gone from full speed ahead to absolutely nothing since March 9 of 2020. So we haven’t done very much business at all, drops in the buckets, other than the Super Bowl. So it’s something for us to look forward to.” Nick Giammusso / President & CEO, viptix.com

Keybank Center would be eligible to let fans in under these guidelines.

On February 10, the Sabres organization commended the plan and said ticketing and game-day protocols would be forthcoming.

News 4 asked for an update on Friday, but we have not heard back.