ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) – The owners of Quaker Crossing Plaza are suing Gov. Andrew Cuomo.

They say his decision to keep movie theaters closed during the pandemic is unfair- and is costing them more than $150,000 per month.

The owners say they can’t afford to have Regal Cinemas stay closed.

News 4 has reached out to the governor’s office for comment about the lawsuit. We’re waiting to hear back.