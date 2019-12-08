Packing Home for the Holidays prepares care packages for soldiers

(WIVB)–The community came together today to pack up gifts and supplies to be sent to soldiers who are overseas this holiday season.

Packing Home for the Holidays sends thousands of boxes to the men and women who are deployed. The Blue Star Mothers, who organized the event, started collecting supplies for the care package in September.

The boxes are filled with everything from toothbrushes to beef jerky.

Before the event, the Jamestown Modern warfare Veterans Group donated $2,500 dollars to help pay for postage costs.