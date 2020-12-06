Parents demand schools reopen for in-person learning Buffalo rally

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–Parents and students throughout Western New York are putting pressure on school districts to bring back in-person learning.

The state released guidelines for schools this week saying schools can reopen if they meet the testing requirements, but now parents want to know what this means for their kids.

Tarja Parssinen has a third and sixth grader within the Clarence Central School District.

She helped organize a rally Sunday outside the Rath Building in downtown Buffalo.

“We are fighting for our kids right for in-person education. Some school district have not been open since March. I know we have been waiting on word from the state to get direction and I realize that the state has given the school districts word on Friday. But our kids are still not in school we still don’t have direction and we’re to get our kids back for their mental health.”

Parssinen also started a petition with the hopes school districts throughout Western New York will open back up for in-person learning. The petition has more than one thousand signatures.

The latest guidelines for schools to reopen include a 20 percent testing requirement for schools in the orange zone each month for students and staff.

