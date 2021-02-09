Parents of Section VI athletes voice frustrations over spectator ban

Buffalo, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Section VI decision to prohibit spectators at high risk sports games has led hundreds to reach out to News 4 on Facebook. Their frustrations come from something other than just missing games. Many parents tell News 4 that once the announcement was made, they instant started to think about the well-being of their children.

Todd Palmatier says many parents who were regulars at the sporting events were not there to just watch.

“We have a group of EMTs who are parents. We have a group of nurses who are parents. So they’re at a lot of the contests. So if something does happen, we have medical staff there.”

With a volunteer fire department miles away, Todd says having those trained EMTs on the sidelines gives peace of mind to other parents.

“What if something really drastic happens? God forbid a kid collapses for something. It’s on the coach.”

Other than the physical safety of their athletes, Patty Banas says she’s concerned about the mental well being of her son, who plays varsity tennis and is on the bowling team for Tonawanda City Schools.

“They need their sports. They need to be in school. They need the support from their peers and their parents,” said Banas. “And I think spectators are really important because these are our kids. We want to cheer them on and be there for them.”

News 4 reached out to Dr. Jeff Rabey, who serves on the Section VI executive committee. He said in a statement

“First and foremost, our primary commitment is to the student-athletes, who make-up Section VI. As we navigate through these unprecedented times and ensure that we can provide for a safe and secure inside environment for the implementation of high risk sports, we need to do just that and focus on our student-athletes. Unfortunately, at this early stage of the process, it means we need to avoid any diversions from our primary focus, which means in-person spectators. Almost all schools will be providing either live or recorded remote experiences for our spectators. Parents can consult with their home school for remote access. It is also important to know that once the winter season is underway and during the week of February 22, we will reassess where we are with our high risk sports activities, infection rates and other key data. “ Dr. Jeff Rabey, Section VI Executive Committee

Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz weighed in on sports returning.

“It’s good that children and others are able to get back and play these games. But we also have a responsibility to ensure the safety of them,” Poloncarz said during a Tuesday press conference.

A section six meeting is supposed to happen at the end of the month. Parents tell News 4, they hope their concerns will be discussed a little further.