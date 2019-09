GRAND ISLAND, N.Y. (WIVB)- A church on Grand Island is coming together to help a family impacted by tragedy.

The Maras’ were involved in a car crash near Lake Placid in August.

Kevin Maras died in the crash. His wife is still in the hospital and his daughters were just released.

To help the family, One Church teamed up with Destroyer Park Golf for the 6th Annual Park Golf Pay it Forward Open in Akron.



Money raised today will help the Maras’ with their medical bills.