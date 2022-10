BATAVIA, N.Y. (WIVB) — An accident between two tractor trailers has caused a fire and a part of I-90 westbound to be closed, according to New York State Police.

One of the trucks is on fire. There are no reported injuries, but I-90 westbound is closed between Exit 48 and Exit 48A due to the accident and debris in the road.

Photo: Barbara Cavalieri

This is a developing story, check back for updates.