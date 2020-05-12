Pastry by Camille says so long to Hertel Avenue

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)-A fan favorite french restaurant on Hertel Avenue is closing its doors.

Pastry by Camille owner Camille Le Caer announced on his Facebook page Monday that the restaurant will not be reopening once the coronavirus pandemic is over.

“For the past 11 years, I’ve worked in a palace, patisseries, brasseries, Michelin Star restaurants, and my own cafe. It’s now time for me to step back a bit in a role that will allow me to be more present for my tribe,” Le Caer said.

Le Caer recently appeared on an episode of Food Network’s “Guy’s Grocery Game” .

The post states that any scheduled masterclasses and wine pairings will go on once it’s safe to re-open. Le Caer says he’s unsure what he will do next, but he “came to this great nation full of dreams and this is not the end.”

