Paula’s Donuts Cannoli Wednesdays

Holy Cannoli! The wait for Paula’s popular Cannoli donut is over!

The crowd favorite is back for sale Wednesdays, all summer long.

The cannoli craze first hit Western New York this past March, raising more than 61-thousand dollars for Hospice Buffalo.

Paula’s has been helping Hospice through a special annual sale the past few years, but the popularity of the Cannoli donut blew them away.

This time around it’s back by popular demand for fun.

Stop by your local Paula’s on “Cannoli Wednesdays” to get the sweet treat for $2.50.