Paula’s Donuts to help raise money for Hospice Buffalo

WEST SENECA, N.Y. (WIVB)– Donut lovers rejoice because one of Western New York’s beloved pastry places is selling a fan favorite for a good cause!

Paula’s Donuts announced its “Raise the Dough” campaign on social media Thursday, selling its specialty cannoli and Nutella chocolate chip donuts with 50% of the proceeds going to Hospice and Palliative Care Buffalo.

The campaign begins Friday, May 28 through Sunday, May 30 and you can order in-store or online from any of their three locations.

This isn’t the first time the bakery has helped out a hometown organization. Last August, Paula’s raised $19,000 for Girl Scouts of WNY selling Thin Mint and Caramel Delite donuts.