(WIVB) — Drivers in the towns of Amherst and Tonawanda should keep an eye out for lane closures starting Sunday on Niagara Falls Boulevard.

The pavement work will begin on June 19 and is expected to last two weeks, the New York State Department of Transportation said.

Motorists should expect lane closures on northbound and southbound Niagara Falls Boulevard between Sheridan drive and Ridge Lea Road.

While the work occurs motorists are reminded to slow down, safely move over a lane, and drive responsibly in work zones.