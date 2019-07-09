30 dog-friendly patios in Buffalo

The dog days of summer are here and what better way to spend them then on a patio with your pet!

If you want to enjoy a drink in the summer sun, Buffalo has plenty of places where you can grab a brew and bring your four-legged friend too.

We’ve comprised a list of some dog-friendly patios that are pawsitively perfect for your fur babies.

  • AcropolisDogs must remain outside the railing
  • Ballyhoo 
  • Belsito 
  • Cafe 59 
  • Caffe Aroma
  • Cole’s
  • CRaVing 
  • Darcy McGee’s Irish Pub 
  • Deep South Taco 
  • Dinosaur Barbecue – Service Dogs Only
  • Essex St. Pub 
  • Fat Bob’s Smokehouse 
  • Five Points Bakery 
  • Forty Thieves 
  • Hydraulic Hearth
  • JJ’s Casa Di Pizza
  • LLoyd Taco Factory 
  • Marotto’s Restaurant 
  • Mister Goodbar 
  • Misuta Chow’s 
  • Poutine + Cream
  • Public House of Buffalo
  • Remedy House 
  • Resurgence Brewing Co. 
  • Root & Bloom
  • SATO Elmwood – Front patio only
  • Sterling Tap & Wurst The Draft Room
  • The Terrace 
  • Thin Man Brewery
  • Vera Pizza 

The restaurants do ask that your good boys and girls remain on a leash while dining and that they get along with other fur babies.

Call ahead to see which restaurants offer a water bowl so your furry friend can beat the heat with you!

If you would like to add a restaurant to the list, send an email to newsroom@wivb.com.

