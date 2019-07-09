30 dog-friendly patios in Buffalo

The dog days of summer are here and what better way to spend them then on a patio with your pet!
If you want to enjoy a drink in the summer sun, Buffalo has plenty of places where you can grab a brew and bring your four-legged friend too.
We’ve comprised a list of some dog-friendly patios that are pawsitively perfect for your fur babies.
- Acropolis–Dogs must remain outside the railing
- Ballyhoo
- Belsito
- Cafe 59
- Caffe Aroma
- Cole’s
- CRaVing
- Darcy McGee’s Irish Pub
- Deep South Taco
- Dinosaur Barbecue – Service Dogs Only
- Essex St. Pub
- Fat Bob’s Smokehouse
- Five Points Bakery
- Forty Thieves
- Hydraulic Hearth
- JJ’s Casa Di Pizza
- LLoyd Taco Factory
- Marotto’s Restaurant
- Mister Goodbar
- Misuta Chow’s
- Poutine + Cream
- Public House of Buffalo
- Remedy House
- Resurgence Brewing Co.
- Root & Bloom
- SATO Elmwood – Front patio only
- Sterling Tap & Wurst The Draft Room
- The Terrace
- Thin Man Brewery
- Vera Pizza
The restaurants do ask that your good boys and girls remain on a leash while dining and that they get along with other fur babies.
Call ahead to see which restaurants offer a water bowl so your furry friend can beat the heat with you!
If you would like to add a restaurant to the list, send an email to newsroom@wivb.com.