30 dog-friendly patios in Buffalo

The dog days of summer are here and what better way to spend them then on a patio with your pet!

If you want to enjoy a drink in the summer sun, Buffalo has plenty of places where you can grab a brew and bring your four-legged friend too.

We’ve comprised a list of some dog-friendly patios that are pawsitively perfect for your fur babies.

Acropolis –Dogs must remain outside the railing

–Dogs must remain outside the railing Ballyhoo

Belsito

Cafe 59

Caffe Aroma

Cole’s

CRaVing

Darcy McGee’s Irish Pub

Deep South Taco

Dinosaur Barbecue – Service Dogs Only

– Service Dogs Only Essex St. Pub

Fat Bob’s Smokehouse

Five Points Bakery

Forty Thieves

Hydraulic Hearth

JJ’s Casa Di Pizza

LLoyd Taco Factory

Marotto’s Restaurant

Mister Goodbar

Misuta Chow’s

Poutine + Cream

Public House of Buffalo

Remedy House

Resurgence Brewing Co.

Root & Bloom

SATO Elmwood – Front patio only

Front patio only Sterling Tap & Wurst The Draft Room

The Terrace

Thin Man Brewery

Vera Pizza

The restaurants do ask that your good boys and girls remain on a leash while dining and that they get along with other fur babies.

Call ahead to see which restaurants offer a water bowl so your furry friend can beat the heat with you!

If you would like to add a restaurant to the list, send an email to newsroom@wivb.com.