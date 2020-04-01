Pay day could be delayed for 120,000 state workers

ALBANY, N.Y. (WIVB) – With the New York State fiscal year starting Wednesday, and officials yet to approve a new budget, 120,000 state employees are waiting to find out whether they will be paid on time.

At a press briefing Wednesday afternoon, Governor Andrew Cuomo said he and lawmakers had a conceptual agreement in place on the budget. However, as of Wednesday evening, it had not been approved.

According to a spokesperson for New York State Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli, without an appropriation bill approved, 120,000 employees on the administrative payroll scheduled to received a direct deposit or paycheck on Wednesday will have their paychecks delayed.

The delay will be in place until a new state budget is approved, the spokesperson said.

On Tuesday, Robert Mujica, the state budget director, told a different story, saying the comptroller had the authority to make the payments. Mujica added the delay could be blamed on a computer glitch in the comptroller’s office.

Wednesday morning, DiNapoli tweeted saying, “As a new state budget or extender is adopted, direct deposit and paper checks will be released.”

Steve Healy is the Western Region President of CSEA, a union which represents several state workers. He assured those workers they will get paid at some point. But Healy conceded as the coronavirus crisis grows, the timing is unfortunate.

“They need to be paid for the job they’re doing to keep New York State running,” Healy said. “They need it to protect their families and be able to feed their families and pay their bills.”