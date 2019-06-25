“Pay it forward”: Mystery person pays local woman’s parking ticket

When Lilly Williams found a bright orange parking ticket on her vehicle on Thursday, she didn’t guess what was inside.

Someone left $40 in cash- the amount of the ticket- and a note saying “Pay it forward” inside of the envelope.

“I was baffled,” Williams said.”It’s sad that things like this don’t happen more often, but after I got past the shock factor, I was like wow, this is awesome.”

The North Tonawanda native recently moved to the city. She got the ticket while it was parked on York Street.

She doesn’t have any idea who left the cash inside.

“I’d love to know so that I can pay it forward, but I think that’s kind of the point,” Williams said. “It’s a random act of kindness.”

Williams tweeted about the find on June 21. It’s gathered over 6,000 likes and 700 retweets.

“A lot of locals are saying ‘I’m proud of my city’,” she said. “I noticed there are some people who grew up in Buffalo and moved out of state and are interacting with the tweet and showing that Buffalo is a really great city.”

The act has put paying it forward on her mind.

“Not everyone can go around paying for people’s parking tickets, but it doesn’t have to be monetary- just donating your time or helping one another out is a simple act of paying it forward,” Williams said. “It’s little things like this that really reinstate the goodness that there is in this world.”