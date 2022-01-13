Peace Bridge light show planned for each time the Bills score Saturday

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Peace Bridge is showing its Bills pride ahead of Saturday’s wildcard game.
The bridge will be decked out in Bills colors Thursday, Friday and Saturday night. For even more spice, when the Bills score Saturday night a special light show will happen, the Peace Bridge Authority said.
The Peace Bridge recently received an LED color-changing lighting system as part of a $125 million rehabilitation project.
Patrick Ryan is a digital producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2020. See more of his work here.
