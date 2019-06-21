Peace Bridge rehabilitation project is finished

The Peace Bridge rehabilitation project is complete.

Officials will celebrate the end of the $100 million project on Friday morning.

The three-year project wrapped up just before Memorial Day.

All three lanes in both directions are brand new. There are also new signs, railings and light posts.

American Bridge Company Assistant Project Manager Scott Swambach said “It’s taking out the existing deck, which is about 12 inches. It varies all over, and we remove that, we clean the steel, we put down a lighter grid deck system, form it up, put studs in, pour concrete and then move phase to phase, depending on the traffic pattern.

Local U.S. and Canadian dignitaries will be on hand for a news conference at 10 a.m.