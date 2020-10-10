BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) –Buffalo Olmsted Parks Conservancy has rolled out a new project this fall.

News 4’s Gabrielle Mediak joins us in Riverside Park with more on “Peace in the Parks.”

Today is World Mental Health Day and it’s the perfect time to enjoy some peace in the park with these socially distanced hearts.

“We have actually painted white hearts on the grass and these are spaces that will encourage people to step into the hearts, show yourself some love,” said Director of Development, Catie Stephenson.

Peace in the Parks is a new initiative through Olmsted Parks and Molina Health Care, aimed at raising mental health awareness. “We really feel it’s timely with all the community is going through,” said Stephenson.

Riverside, Caz and Delaware Parks each have 16-20 hearts, offering a safe and socially distanced way to soak up all the benefits of being outside.

According to the National Recreation and Park Association, more time spent outdoors can help fight anxiety and depression.

“We feel like they are really Instagram-able with the green grass and the white hearts, so we encourage everyone to come take a picture, rest and relax,” said Stephenson.

If you do snap a photo, Olmsted asks you to hashtag, #PeaceintheParks.

The hearts will be in Riverside, Caz and Delaware Parks though the month.

For more information, head here.

Gabrielle Mediak is a reporter who has been part of the News 4 team since 2019. See more of her work here.