NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB)-A 21-year-old man is fighting for his life after he was struck by a car early Sunday morning.

It happened just before 12:30 a.m. on Walnut Avenue in Niagara Falls.

Police say the driver was heading west on Walnut when he swerved to miss the man who was in the road, but the car still struck him and two trees.



The man was taken to Erie County Medical Center for treatment.



The crash is under investigation.