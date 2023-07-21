BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Pegula Sports and Entertainment sold ADPRO Sports to Legends Global Merchandise, Legends confirmed to News 4 on Friday.

ADPRO Sports was founded by Ron Raccuia, who was also the Bills’ executive vice president and COO until he parted ways with the team on Wednesday. Owner Terry Pegula is stepping into the role of team president.

Legends is the company in charge of leading the sales of sponsorships and personal seat licenses in the new Buffalo Bills stadium, which is set to open in 2026.

“Legends merchandise business has experienced tremendous growth over the past few years, delivering e-commerce, in-venue retail, large-scale live events, and brick-and-mortar store operations for our partners globally,” Legends said in a statement provided to News 4. “The acquisition of ADPRO Sports and the addition of their Western New York production facility will accelerate our licensing and wholesale business and expand our in-house production capabilities, better positioning us to deliver an expanded assortment of first-class merchandise products for our partners and their fans.”

Raccuia had sold a majority share of ADPRO Sports, one of the largest sports merchandise dealers in the country, to PSE in 2017. Raccuia did stay on as president of ADPRO when the sale occurred.

Legends, co-owned by Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones, is also in charge of food and beverage in the new stadium.