PEMBROKE, N.Y. (WIVB) — A family in Pembroke is trying to figure out how they’ll cover the loss of their home as the foundation continues to crack.

They had to evacuate yesterday and are still trying to figure out the cause.

The homeowner said he received word from his insurance company they denied his claim. That means the house will be a total loss, costing the family $400,000 – $500,000 out of pocket.

Crittenden volunteer fire chief Alan Piasecki said every day the house is getting worse.

“Unfortunately it’s gonna end up on the ground. At one point you probably could’ve raised it and saved it but the problem is you don’t know what’s going underneath the ground so even if you shore it up, it’s gonna continue to settle and stuff like that so unfortunately at this point I think the house has just deteriorated so bad that its not gonna be able to save it,” he said.

The cause is still the big question. Some neighbors are wondering if the nearby quarry has anything to do with it, but so far there are no confirmed links.

Tuesday, a company was drilling core samples on the property.

“They’re doing core samples to see how the ground is, where there’s faults or what’s going on actually with the ground underneath and that’ll determine a lot of what’s happening with the house,” Piasecki said.

He said it could take a few days to get the final results of the drilling.

While the family waits, they’re also trying to figure out how they’ll cover the loss after the insurance company denied their claim.

They’re told insurance companies in New York State don’t cover anything related to earth movement.

“He’s got a mortgage on this house, it’s 10 years old, and he’s gonna have to put up a new house and most certainly I don’t think he’s gonna wanna put it up on this property so to buy property and put up a new house and pay this mortgage it’s just gonna be unheard of.”

There is a GoFundMe to support the family and there will also be a benefit held at the Crittenden Fire Hall on Saturday, August 27. Tickets are $20 and anyone interested in purchasing can email info@steadykenny.com.

The DEC sent this statement to News 4 regarding its investigation:

“DEC Mineral Resources staff immediately responded to investigate potential causes of the earth movement affecting the house at 445 Scribner Road in the town of Pembroke, Genesee County, and the surrounding area.

Out of an abundance of caution, DEC’s ongoing investigation will include whether mining activities in the area played any role in the incident, or if the cause was related to local or regional geologic factors and/or other environmental conditions.

The town of Pembroke is leading the coordinated effort that includes Genesee County Emergency Management and DEC. Please contact the town for additional information while DEC’s investigation continues.”

