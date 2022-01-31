Pendleton residents want answers after being told property tax payments are lost in the mail

PENDLETON N.Y. (WIVB) – People in the Town of Pendleton are demanding answers after their property tax payments got lost in the mail.

“The calls became more and more frequent and I thought, ‘Something’s wrong, something’s definitely wrong here,'” said Pendleton Town Clerk Deborah Maurer. “I began investigating and found out at least 40 to 50 people that I’m aware of already have not had their tax payments received.”

Maurer said the town is trying to get to the bottom of why so many property tax payments residents mailed in haven’t been delivered. She said it appears payments mailed on or around Jan. 4, 10 and 18 are missing in the mail.

“Some people are frustrated. I ask them to possibly stop a payment on their checks, that’s their decision, but we don’t know if those checks are in somebody else’s hands and, if possible, can they be cashed,” she said. “So I would advise residents to make that decision based on how they feel it would affect their checking accounts.”

Maurer said she’s also concerned residents may assume their taxes have been paid because they were mailed on time, but they may actually be missing. She also said the town has no authority to waive the late charges.

“I am concerned where my check is.”



The town of Pendleton is encouraging residents to verify that their checks were cleared after several tax payments went missing in the mail.



Clerk Deborah Maurer says the town is working with US Postal investigators. @news4buffalo pic.twitter.com/KSgHffz0oH — Sarah Minkewicz (@SarahMinkewicz) January 31, 2022

“It’s not a state of emergency, unfortunately, it’s lost mail. I feel terrible for our residents,” Maurer said.

News 4 caught up with concerned residents who found out the town never received their checks.

“I’m definitely concerned where the check is, we have to stop payments on a check,” said resident Donna Wyant. “We can wait and see but that’s not right either and we don’t want the check just hanging around. It’s too big of a check to just lay wherever it happens to lay.”

“I was shocked after a couple weeks to see that it had not been cashed because usually I put it in the mailbox and within about a week it’s cashed,” Pendleton resident Joan Wright said.

Maurer said she will be meeting with U.S. Postal Inspectors Tuesday. News 4 has reached out to the USPS for comment, but have not heard back.