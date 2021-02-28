Penguin Run 5k to benefit Cradle Beach goes on despite the pandemic

ANGOLA, N.Y. (WIVB)– Saturday was the annual Penguin Run 5K that benefits Cradle Beach.

Because of the pandemic, things looked a little different.

Development Coordinator Felicia Grassia says the race was held in a hybrid format this year.

People were able to attend in person or complete the race on their own time and at a course of their choosing.

Felicia says the support from the fundraiser is needed now more than ever during the pandemic.

“This is important for cradle beach programs and services. Due to the pandemic, we were not able to have our summer program last year and most of our respite program. So the respite program has resumed and Cradle Beach summer program will go on this summer but we did lose a lot not being able to have those programs so people that support events like the penguin run really make a difference in the lives of the children that we serve.” Felicia Grassia, Development Coordinator, Cradle Beach

Cradle Beach has served underprivileged and special needs children for over 130 years.