Charges announced against Pennsylvania teens abusing deer in viral video

by: Bill Shannon

Posted: / Updated:

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Pa. (via WTAJ) — The Jefferson County district attorney announced there is enough evidence for charges to be filed after an investigation into a viral video of two teens seen abusing a wounded deer.

The DA’s office stated that charges are have been filed against the teens, one of which is the stepson of a borough police chief.

The video posted on social media is believed to have happened on the opening day of deer season. It shows the two young hunters kicking an injured deer that was still alive, as well as attempting to pull off its antlers.

The video was widely viewed, and an online petition trying to force charges to be filed has more than 720,000 signatures.

The exact charges have not been made public, but the DA’s office says that the charges and paperwork have been sent to a judge’s office.

