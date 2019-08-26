Gas station employee slapped over $17 in scratch-off ticket dispute

WYALUSING, Pa. (via WETM) — A Dandy Mini Mart employee was allegedly slapped by a customer over a winning scratch-off lottery ticket.

Pennsylvania State Police responded to the convenience store in Wyalusing, about 40 miles south of the New York state line, after a customer believed he won $115 on a scratch-off.

After being told he only won $98, the customer, a 33-year-old man from Bradford County, Pennsylvania, allegedly slapped the 26-year-old female employee with an open hand.

Surveillance at the store on US Highway 6 captured the incident, and the customer was charged with harassment.