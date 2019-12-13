Giant gingerbread house in Pennsylvania starts with – how many pounds of flour?

BARRETT TOWNSHIP, Pa. (via WBRE/WYOU) — A delicious holiday tradition can be enjoyed at a resort in the Poconos.

A giant gingerbread house can be found at the Skytop Lodge in Barrett Township. The sweet endeavor begins months in advance with the planning stage. Then the preparations begin.

It takes 920 eggs, 612 pounds of flour, five pounds each of ginger, sugar, and spice and hours of labor. This is the 10th year for the gingerbread house.

“Every year we have a different team and every couple years, we have a different model, so this is the second year that we’ve done a replica of Skytop Lodge. We have repeat guests that come back year after year,” Skytop Lodge executive pastry chef Christa Sapone said.

“This is our third year coming here. We’ve kind of made it a tradition for us to get in the Christmas spirit because everything is decorated so beautifully,” Eileen Stevenson of Washington Township, New Jersey said.

Skytop’s gingerbread house will be up until January 4th.